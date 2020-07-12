/
downtown burlingame
176 Apartments for rent in Downtown Burlingame, Burlingame, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,258
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,798
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,375
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
12 Lorton Avenue
12 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Lorton Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Burlingame
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
22 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
13 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
324 Villa Terrace #C
324 Villa Terrace, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1-car garage and 1 assigned covered carport. Refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, trash compactor, washer & dryer, fireplace, walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1200 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 North Claremont Street
205 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Fantastic and beautifully upgraded unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and kitchen. Living room connects to the kitchen. Unit is equipped with all new appliances and a bonus washer/dryer for use.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1521 Newlands Ave
1521 Newlands Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
Guest unit with great natural light near downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR!! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 E Bellevue Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401
433 East Bellevue Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2460 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef7812e4299601193fe5df6 Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths duplex home near downtown San Mateo. Walking distance to San Mateo High School.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
Furnished 2b Home w/ Garage Parking and Laundry Available 09/01/20 This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks,
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
719 Highland Avenue
719 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2bd / 2ba unit in a friendly apartment community with a large balcony. Ideally for long term tenants looking for minimum one year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Combination of tile and new carpet floors.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Capuchino Avenue
1108 Capuchino Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 Capuchino Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
847 Woodside Way
847 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
847 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Mateo (0.5 miles from Burlingame Caltrain station). 2nd floor unit. Newly renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
445 Rollins RD
445 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
Duplex Located in highly desirable Burlingame. Front lovely updated 2 Bed 1 Bath home shines, freshly painted, updated bathroom, remodeled kitchen. A detached one car garage.15 Minute drive to SFO, 25 Minutes to San Francisco.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
833 N Humboldt ST 107
833 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
693 sqft
Rarely available ground floor condominium at Woodlake! Spacious, open floorplan ideal for every day living. Hardwood floors, private patio garden area, and updated kitchen. Additional storage, 1-car parking, and visitor parking.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Burlingame
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,942
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,128
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
