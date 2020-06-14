137 Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA with garage

Apartment List
Burlingame apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,617
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Easton Addition
1 Unit Available
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,475
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
822 Linden Ave.
822 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2200 sqft
Remodeled Burlingame Craftsman with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and Detached Cottage...

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1155 Bayswater Ave 201
1155 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
Unit 201 Available 07/01/20 Prime Burlingame Locate Close To Downtown, Ca - Property Id: 113732 Total Rebuild New Unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1515 Arc Way
1515 Arc Way, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,800
1140 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the top floor of the building. Large bright living room/dining room combo. Several upgrades to the building's common areas. 1 garage parking spot, with additional storage in garage.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4650 sqft
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
20 Corte Nueva
20 Corte Nueva, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3030 sqft
Extremely Spacious, Custom Highlands View Home located on a quiet culdesac. Pannoramic Bay Views! High beam ceilings, lots of light, remodeled kitchen, separate breakfast room, View porch, Oversized bedrooms w spacious closets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1376 Murchison DR
1376 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
3020 sqft
Located on a large lot in Millbrae's most sought after neighborhood, Mills Estates, this spectacular rental offers commanding bay views. The property has 5 generous bedrooms, 3 are en-suites and 4 luxurious bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Central
1 Unit Available
817 N Humboldt ST 411
817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
693 sqft
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
410 E Ellsworth CT
410 East Ellsworth Court, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1400 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on cul de sac. Walking distance to downtown San Mateo. Eat in kitchen with gas range, and GE Profile oven. Separate formal dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
846 Highland AVE
846 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
For Lease! Darling 1920s detached Bungalow, Awesome location! Just blocks from Burlingame Avenue, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with newly refinished hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, formal

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1012 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Central
1 Unit Available
205 North Claremont Street
205 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Fantastic and beautifully upgraded large unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and a new incredible kitchen. Includes dining and living room with an additional bonus laundry room.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 2
431 Richmond Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463 Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location Very safe area Bright, spacious & comfortable 100% move-in ready Open design

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.
City Guide for Burlingame, CA

"She was from San Mateo / Her dad was in the CIA, oh / She was on her way to Pasadena / But nobody says they've seen her / She's a teenage runaway." (-- The Donnas, "Lana and Stevie")

This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burlingame, CA

Burlingame apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

