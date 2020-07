Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry business center clubhouse dog park e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Enjoy amazing views of the bay from your luxurious apartment home here at Skyline Terrace Apartments. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow in the radiant natural light which illuminates the stunning finishes. This Pet Friendly and Smoke Free community offers comfort, convenience and luxury. Relax in the hot tub or work out in the gym before exploring this scenic neighborhood's collection of shops and restaurants. With San Jose and San Francisco just a moment away, Skyline Terrace is a calming retreat within an energetic and exciting urban landscape.