Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub package receiving yoga bike storage internet access key fob access

Northpark Apartments are surrounded by lush landscaping and crystal-clear ponds, offering the benefits of suburban living with easy access to San Francisco. Our apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, upgraded cabinetry, in-home washers and dryers, oversized closets and private balconies. Residents can take advantage of two heated swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and a billiards room. Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment on Burlingame Avenue. With easy access to the 101 and Cal Train and less than thirty minutes from San Francisco, Northpark Apartments are where you want to live. Check out our other Burlingame apartments.