This charming Mediterranean-style apartment community in the heart of Burlingame lets you choose from light-filled studios and one-bedroom plans featuring ample storage, stylish built-ins and beautifully tiled bathrooms. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a bike storage area and convenient parking. La Solana is located directly between the two main avenues of Burlingame - Broadway Avenue and stylish Burlingame Avenue. This ideal location provides you with a wide variety of fine restaurants, eclectic shopping, and superb entertainment options. La Solana Apartments where style, sophistication, and elegance welcome you home.