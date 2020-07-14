All apartments in Burlingame
La Solana

1124 El Camino Real · (650) 273-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1124 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010
Burlingame Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-05 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Solana.

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

This charming Mediterranean-style apartment community in the heart of Burlingame lets you choose from light-filled studios and one-bedroom plans featuring ample storage, stylish built-ins and beautifully tiled bathrooms. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a bike storage area and convenient parking. La Solana is located directly between the two main avenues of Burlingame - Broadway Avenue and stylish Burlingame Avenue. This ideal location provides you with a wide variety of fine restaurants, eclectic shopping, and superb entertainment options. La Solana Apartments where style, sophistication, and elegance welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $650 (1brdroom) $500 (studios)
Move-in Fees: No extra dees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1 spot for each apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Solana have any available units?
La Solana has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does La Solana have?
Some of La Solana's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Solana currently offering any rent specials?
La Solana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Solana pet-friendly?
No, La Solana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does La Solana offer parking?
Yes, La Solana offers parking.
Does La Solana have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Solana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Solana have a pool?
No, La Solana does not have a pool.
Does La Solana have accessible units?
No, La Solana does not have accessible units.
Does La Solana have units with dishwashers?
No, La Solana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does La Solana have units with air conditioning?
No, La Solana does not have units with air conditioning.
