1124 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010 Burlingame Terrace
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 01-05 · Avail. Sep 8
$2,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Solana.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
This charming Mediterranean-style apartment community in the heart of Burlingame lets you choose from light-filled studios and one-bedroom plans featuring ample storage, stylish built-ins and beautifully tiled bathrooms. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a bike storage area and convenient parking. La Solana is located directly between the two main avenues of Burlingame - Broadway Avenue and stylish Burlingame Avenue. This ideal location provides you with a wide variety of fine restaurants, eclectic shopping, and superb entertainment options. La Solana Apartments where style, sophistication, and elegance welcome you home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)