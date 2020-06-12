/
3 bedroom apartments
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lyon Hoag
1 Unit Available
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Lyon Hoag neighborhood in Burlingame, just minutes away to and from
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
822 Linden Ave.
822 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2200 sqft
Remodeled Burlingame Craftsman with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and Detached Cottage...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Easton Addition
1 Unit Available
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
199 Taylor Blvd.
199 Taylor Boulevard, Millbrae, CA
Available 06/13/20 Fabulous 4br/2ba House at $4,200 - Property Id: 299147 Astounding custom-built 2,470 square-foot house, located in the sought-after public transit hub of Millbrae in an excellent school district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 2
431 Richmond Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463 Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location Very safe area Bright, spacious & comfortable 100% move-in ready Open design
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
410 E Ellsworth CT
410 East Ellsworth Court, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1400 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on cul de sac. Walking distance to downtown San Mateo. Eat in kitchen with gas range, and GE Profile oven. Separate formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1376 Murchison DR
1376 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
Located on a large lot in Millbrae's most sought after neighborhood, Mills Estates, this spectacular rental offers commanding bay views. The property has 5 generous bedrooms, 3 are en-suites and 4 luxurious bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
20 Corte Nueva
20 Corte Nueva, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3030 sqft
Extremely Spacious, Custom Highlands View Home located on a quiet culdesac. Pannoramic Bay Views! High beam ceilings, lots of light, remodeled kitchen, separate breakfast room, View porch, Oversized bedrooms w spacious closets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Burlingame Hills
1 Unit Available
126 Newton Drive
126 Newton Drive, San Mateo County, CA
Spacious home located in Burlingame's highly sought after school district is waiting for the right family to call it home. This home sits graciously on a huge lot with a well maintained pool and Jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of Burlingame
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hillsdale
7 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
