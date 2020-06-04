All apartments in Burlingame
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Alta off the Avenue

1415 Floribunda Avenue · (650) 200-4087
Location

1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Downtown Burlingame

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 2-303 · Avail. now

$2,515

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Unit 2-103 · Avail. now

$2,515

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-302 · Avail. now

$3,827

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alta off the Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

Ideally located in the middle of Burlingame's most vibrant and prestigious neighborhood, Alta Off the Avenue combines boutique-style apartment living with comfort, service and convenience. Our spacious one and two bedroom floorplans showcase smartly-design kitchens, hardwood plank floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances lavishing you in warmth and style. Each newly remodeled home also features ample closet space and private balconies providing convenience and relaxation. You will also enjoy our sparkling swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities and community Wi-Fi.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months and month to month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit:
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alta off the Avenue have any available units?
Alta off the Avenue has 3 units available starting at $2,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alta off the Avenue have?
Some of Alta off the Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alta off the Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Alta off the Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alta off the Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Alta off the Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Alta off the Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Alta off the Avenue offers parking.
Does Alta off the Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alta off the Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alta off the Avenue have a pool?
Yes, Alta off the Avenue has a pool.
Does Alta off the Avenue have accessible units?
No, Alta off the Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Alta off the Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, Alta off the Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Alta off the Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, Alta off the Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
