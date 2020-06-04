Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard internet access

Ideally located in the middle of Burlingame's most vibrant and prestigious neighborhood, Alta Off the Avenue combines boutique-style apartment living with comfort, service and convenience. Our spacious one and two bedroom floorplans showcase smartly-design kitchens, hardwood plank floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances lavishing you in warmth and style. Each newly remodeled home also features ample closet space and private balconies providing convenience and relaxation. You will also enjoy our sparkling swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities and community Wi-Fi.