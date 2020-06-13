114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 51
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 40
1 of 6
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 29
"She was from San Mateo / Her dad was in the CIA, oh / She was on her way to Pasadena / But nobody says they've seen her / She's a teenage runaway." (-- The Donnas, "Lana and Stevie")
This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.
Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Burlingame that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.