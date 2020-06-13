Apartment List
/
CA
/
burlingame
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA

Finding an apartment in Burlingame that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,617
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Burlingame
9 Units Available
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,348
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,608
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:08pm
Downtown Burlingame
4 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Arc Way
1515 Arc Way, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,800
1140 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the top floor of the building. Large bright living room/dining room combo. Several upgrades to the building's common areas. 1 garage parking spot, with additional storage in garage.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 2
431 Richmond Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463 Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location Very safe area Bright, spacious & comfortable 100% move-in ready Open design

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Central
1 Unit Available
216 North Humboldt Street
216 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
920 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Mateo for short term lease (6 month) only. 920 sq ft with a large yard.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
Results within 5 miles of Burlingame
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillsdale
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,309
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Marina Lagoon
20 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,195
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hillsdale
41 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,126
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
City Guide for Burlingame, CA

"She was from San Mateo / Her dad was in the CIA, oh / She was on her way to Pasadena / But nobody says they've seen her / She's a teenage runaway." (-- The Donnas, "Lana and Stevie")

This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Burlingame, CA

Finding an apartment in Burlingame that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Burlingame 1 BedroomsBurlingame 2 BedroomsBurlingame 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurlingame 3 BedroomsBurlingame Accessible ApartmentsBurlingame Apartments under $2,200Burlingame Apartments with Balcony
Burlingame Apartments with GarageBurlingame Apartments with GymBurlingame Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurlingame Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurlingame Apartments with ParkingBurlingame Apartments with Pool
Burlingame Apartments with Washer-DryerBurlingame Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurlingame Furnished ApartmentsBurlingame Luxury PlacesBurlingame Pet Friendly PlacesBurlingame Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CA
Belmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mills EstatesDowntown Burlingame
Burlingame Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco