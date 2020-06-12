/
2 bedroom apartments
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA
Burlingame Gardens
16 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Downtown Burlingame
4 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1155 Bayswater Ave 201
1155 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
Unit 201 Available 07/01/20 Prime Burlingame Locate Close To Downtown, Ca - Property Id: 113732 Total Rebuild New Unit.
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master
North Central
1 Unit Available
205 North Claremont Street
205 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Fantastic and beautifully upgraded large unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and a new incredible kitchen. Includes dining and living room with an additional bonus laundry room.
North Central
1 Unit Available
710 N Claremont ST 2
710 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
900 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard.
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
846 Highland AVE
846 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
For Lease! Darling 1920s detached Bungalow, Awesome location! Just blocks from Burlingame Avenue, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with newly refinished hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, formal
North Central
1 Unit Available
216 North Humboldt Street
216 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
920 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Mateo for short term lease (6 month) only. 920 sq ft with a large yard.
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
304 Lansdale Ave., 304B, Millbrae, CA 94030
304 Lansdale Avenue, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
Results within 5 miles of Burlingame
Hillsdale
39 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Beresford Park
15 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1029 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1193 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1093 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
