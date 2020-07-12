Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlingame apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Mills Estates
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,762
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1703 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Burlingame Gardens
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Burlingame
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,375
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Easton Addition
1353 Columbus Ave
1353 Columbus Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath House - Fantastic Location - 1353 Columbus Ave Burlingame, CA 94010 AVAILABLE: Immediately Call or Text Devyn to schedule a showing 650-483-0679.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lyon Hoag
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1200 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burlingame Terrace
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
Furnished 2b Home w/ Garage Parking and Laundry Available 09/01/20 This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Easton Addition
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
391 Marcella WAY
391 Marcella Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
255 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove Manor
445 Rollins RD
445 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
Duplex Located in highly desirable Burlingame. Front lovely updated 2 Bed 1 Bath home shines, freshly painted, updated bathroom, remodeled kitchen. A detached one car garage.15 Minute drive to SFO, 25 Minutes to San Francisco.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
13 Units Available
North Central
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Heights
324 Villa Terrace #C
324 Villa Terrace, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1-car garage and 1 assigned covered carport. Refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, trash compactor, washer & dryer, fireplace, walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Central
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
431 Richmond Dr # 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1400 sqft
Furnished Spacious Apt Downtown Millbrae Pets OK - Property Id: 286074 Fully Furnished, Spacious Apt in ?? of Downtown Millbrae · Very safe area · 10 min walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, restaurants, transit · 100% Move-in ready · Spacious living

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Central
205 North Claremont Street
205 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Fantastic and beautifully upgraded unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and kitchen. Living room connects to the kitchen. Unit is equipped with all new appliances and a bonus washer/dryer for use.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsborough Heights
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
North Central
847 Woodside Way
847 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
847 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Mateo (0.5 miles from Burlingame Caltrain station). 2nd floor unit. Newly renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
1391 Madera WAY
1391 Madera Way, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2190 sqft
Stellar location! This home is located in the Mills Estates with bay views. Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home with large family and living rooms, and dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
City Guide for Burlingame, CA

"She was from San Mateo / Her dad was in the CIA, oh / She was on her way to Pasadena / But nobody says they've seen her / She's a teenage runaway." (-- The Donnas, "Lana and Stevie")

This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burlingame, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlingame apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

