accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
20 Accessible Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Results within 5 miles of Burlingame
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,579
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,956
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,065
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
Hillsdale
9 Units Available
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to freeways and commuting. On-site courtyards, grill area, dog park and clubhouse. Fitness center and yoga room available. Spacious interiors with various upgrades, including gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shoreview
1 Unit Available
1625 Cottage Grove AVE
1625 Cottage Grove Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1328 sqft
Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room.
Results within 10 miles of Burlingame
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,060
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,875
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Neighborhood 4
16 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,770
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Point
1 Unit Available
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204
550 Innes Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
280 Brighton Ave - 203
280 Brighton Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
689 sqft
Apartment Amenities Roof Deck/Lounge Rooftop lounge wi-fi Bike Storage Laundry Facilities Controlled Access Future On-Site Retail High Speed Internet Access Wi-Fi Heating Smoke Fee Cable Ready Tub/Shower Intercom Sprinkler System Wheelchair
