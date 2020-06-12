The Melody

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further. You will not be disappointed!Immaculately maintained and lovingly restored. The dacor nods toward the apartment heyday of the 1960's.

This charming and spacious loft style one bedroom apartment is newly remodeled and offers stainless steel sink, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, hardwood floors, air conditioning and heat.

- Beautiful Old Palm Springs style swimming pool.

- Laundry facility washer/dryer (coin operated).

- Universal Studios and Warner Brothers are within 100 yards and several other major studios and production facilities are only a short drive away.

- Four miles to the Hollywood & Highland shopping center, Grauman's Chinese Theater and many other famous Hollywood landmarks nearby.

Short walk to the local neighborhood coffee shop Priscilla's or Starbucks.

Shopping at Trader Joe's or Vons. Nearby restaurants include the Smokehouse Restaurant (George Clooney is a regular there) Olive & Thyme Cafe, Chipotle, El Chavo Mexican Restaurant and the world famous Bob's Big Boy (Be sure to catch their year around Friday night car show and car hop).

Easy access to area freeways with entrance to the US 101 & 134 Freeways.

Approximately 20 minutes to downtown Los Angeles.

Public Transportation (Bus & Metro) quickly accessible.Whether you are looking for a short or long-term housing solution. We can accommodate your needs This unit can be fully furnished (for an additional fee)located conveniently in the hills between Burbank and Hollywood will have you feeling right at home while enjoying beautiful mountain and valley views. Ideal apartment for the individual that works in the entertainment industry and needs a place while working on a project,



(RLNE3907225)