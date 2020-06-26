746 N Catalina St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable Magnolia Park Home on a beautiful tree-lined street near major studios. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is approximately 2000 square feet. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, downstairs bedrooms and in the kitchen and 2nd dining area or den/office. There is carpet in the spacious family room with fireplace and the home has two central air and heating systems, a refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer, and dishwasher. The stairs, upstairs hallway, master bedroom, and 4th bedroom are also carpeted. The family room French doors open to the garden overlooking the yard and pool with a lovely brick patio which has a patio cover for shade. It has a detached 2 car garage and a gated concrete driveway. The landlord will provide gardener and pool chemical maintenance. Pets will be considered upon approval and pet deposit will be discussed at that time.



Tenants are just moving out so the property will be cleaned and maintenance prior to the start of a new lease.



Showing Instructions:

Friday - From 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM (Call 626-441-3449 for Appointment)

Sunday - OPEN HOUSE from 1:00 - 4:00 PM

Monday - Starting 9:00 AM (Call 626-441-3449 for Appointment)