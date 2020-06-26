All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 746 N Catalina St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
746 N Catalina St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 7:06 AM

746 N Catalina St

746 North Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

746 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Magnolia Park Home on a beautiful tree-lined street near major studios. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is approximately 2000 square feet. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, downstairs bedrooms and in the kitchen and 2nd dining area or den/office. There is carpet in the spacious family room with fireplace and the home has two central air and heating systems, a refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer, and dishwasher. The stairs, upstairs hallway, master bedroom, and 4th bedroom are also carpeted. The family room French doors open to the garden overlooking the yard and pool with a lovely brick patio which has a patio cover for shade. It has a detached 2 car garage and a gated concrete driveway. The landlord will provide gardener and pool chemical maintenance. Pets will be considered upon approval and pet deposit will be discussed at that time.

Tenants are just moving out so the property will be cleaned and maintenance prior to the start of a new lease.

Showing Instructions:
Friday - From 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM (Call 626-441-3449 for Appointment)
Sunday - OPEN HOUSE from 1:00 - 4:00 PM
Monday - Starting 9:00 AM (Call 626-441-3449 for Appointment)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 N Catalina St have any available units?
746 N Catalina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 N Catalina St have?
Some of 746 N Catalina St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 N Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
746 N Catalina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 N Catalina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 N Catalina St is pet friendly.
Does 746 N Catalina St offer parking?
Yes, 746 N Catalina St offers parking.
Does 746 N Catalina St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 N Catalina St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 N Catalina St have a pool?
Yes, 746 N Catalina St has a pool.
Does 746 N Catalina St have accessible units?
No, 746 N Catalina St does not have accessible units.
Does 746 N Catalina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 N Catalina St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts