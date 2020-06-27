565 E San Jose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking media room

Desirable Burbank luxury penthouse unit for lease in the Burbank Hills with magnificent mountain and city views! A truly enjoyable spacious condo in a newer complex (2004 per County Assessor) that offers a thoughtful private floor plan, an attractive fireplace in the living room, convenient kitchen, 3 bedrooms plus a den, 3 1/2 bathrooms, upgraded wood floors throughout living areas, bedrooms are carpeted. Separate dining area off kitchen. side-by-side laundry hook-up area in the unit with over-head shelves for convenience, a large balcony off the extra-spacious master bedroom with very large walk-in closet. and so much more! Take elevator to top floor. No smoking allowed in unit or in building areas. Small pet will be considered with landlord's approval upon submission of lease. Subterranean parking, storage. Great location not far from downtown Burbank, Burbank Media Center, freeways, schools, stores, transportation and more.