All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 565 E San Jose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
565 E San Jose Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

565 E San Jose Avenue

565 East San Jose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

565 East San Jose Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
media room
Desirable Burbank luxury penthouse unit for lease in the Burbank Hills with magnificent mountain and city views! A truly enjoyable spacious condo in a newer complex (2004 per County Assessor) that offers a thoughtful private floor plan, an attractive fireplace in the living room, convenient kitchen, 3 bedrooms plus a den, 3 1/2 bathrooms, upgraded wood floors throughout living areas, bedrooms are carpeted. Separate dining area off kitchen. side-by-side laundry hook-up area in the unit with over-head shelves for convenience, a large balcony off the extra-spacious master bedroom with very large walk-in closet. and so much more! Take elevator to top floor. No smoking allowed in unit or in building areas. Small pet will be considered with landlord's approval upon submission of lease. Subterranean parking, storage. Great location not far from downtown Burbank, Burbank Media Center, freeways, schools, stores, transportation and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 E San Jose Avenue have any available units?
565 E San Jose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 E San Jose Avenue have?
Some of 565 E San Jose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 E San Jose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
565 E San Jose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 E San Jose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 E San Jose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 565 E San Jose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 565 E San Jose Avenue offers parking.
Does 565 E San Jose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 E San Jose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 E San Jose Avenue have a pool?
No, 565 E San Jose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 565 E San Jose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 565 E San Jose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 565 E San Jose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 E San Jose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts