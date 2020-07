Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to the wonderful city of Burbank! This unit includes perks like a private one car garage with storage, backyard

patio area, and refrigerator included! The unit also features new dual pane windows all around providing a bright and airy feeling

throughout the unit. You'll find laminate flooring, and a formal

breakfast/dining area off the kitchen. Seven business days to process Applications. No pets please.