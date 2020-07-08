4415 W Verdugo Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c387e1b029 ---- THIS UNIT IS COMING SOON - DO NOT INITIATE PHONE CALLS REGARDING SHOWINGS - Please fill out our pre-showing questionnaire and we'll contact you as soon as there are times available. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Apartment in this small complex. 1 assigned carport parking spot Renters Insurance will be required. No 3rd party payments. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier's check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing — or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with — or pay any fees or deposits to — any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141