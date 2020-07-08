All apartments in Burbank
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4415 W Verdugo Ave

4415 West Verdugo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4415 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c387e1b029 ---- THIS UNIT IS COMING SOON - DO NOT INITIATE PHONE CALLS REGARDING SHOWINGS - Please fill out our pre-showing questionnaire and we'll contact you as soon as there are times available. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Apartment in this small complex. 1 assigned carport parking spot Renters Insurance will be required. No 3rd party payments. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier's check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing &mdash; or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with &mdash; or pay any fees or deposits to &mdash; any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 W Verdugo Ave have any available units?
4415 W Verdugo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 4415 W Verdugo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4415 W Verdugo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 W Verdugo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4415 W Verdugo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4415 W Verdugo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4415 W Verdugo Ave offers parking.
Does 4415 W Verdugo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 W Verdugo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 W Verdugo Ave have a pool?
No, 4415 W Verdugo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4415 W Verdugo Ave have accessible units?
No, 4415 W Verdugo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 W Verdugo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 W Verdugo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4415 W Verdugo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4415 W Verdugo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

