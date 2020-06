Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bed/2 bath one story house featuring new stylish kitchen/bathrooms with custom cabinets, all new dual pane windows/doors, new central air and heating, new plumbing, energy saving LED lights throughout the house, new high quality laminate floors and much more. Property is located in very close proximity to the Burbank studios, Empire Center and quick access to the 5 freeway. Do not miss out on this beautiful turn key and worry free home!