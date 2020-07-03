Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous Two bedroom, two-bathroom unit for lease in Burbank! This stunning unit not only has a private rooftop patio, but it also has a laundry room, a fireplace in the living room and granite counter-tops in the bathroom. The kitchen is roomy and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a bay window and tile flooring! The bedroom is a spacious master with tons of natural lighting, a mirrored sliding door closet and an en suite bathroom! not only is this unit located in a well-kept building, but it is conveniently close to Burbank High School, popular dining, In-N-Out Burger and minutes away from the Burbank Town Center! Welcome to 231 E Burbank Boulevard!