All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 231 E Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
231 E Burbank Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

231 E Burbank Boulevard

231 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

231 Burbank Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Two bedroom, two-bathroom unit for lease in Burbank! This stunning unit not only has a private rooftop patio, but it also has a laundry room, a fireplace in the living room and granite counter-tops in the bathroom. The kitchen is roomy and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a bay window and tile flooring! The bedroom is a spacious master with tons of natural lighting, a mirrored sliding door closet and an en suite bathroom! not only is this unit located in a well-kept building, but it is conveniently close to Burbank High School, popular dining, In-N-Out Burger and minutes away from the Burbank Town Center! Welcome to 231 E Burbank Boulevard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 E Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
231 E Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 E Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 231 E Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 E Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
231 E Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 E Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 231 E Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 231 E Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
No, 231 E Burbank Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 231 E Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 E Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 E Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 231 E Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 231 E Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 231 E Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 231 E Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 E Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts