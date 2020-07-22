2121 Scott Road

Amenities

Now for Lease is a fabulous unit in Burbank with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This bright and spacious unit features wood flooring with baseboard moldings, beautiful lighting fixtures and a laundry area inside! Enjoy gathering with family in the living room where you have a fireplace, a large built-in shelf, great for books and other decorative accents, as well as sliding doors that lead out to your private patio, perfect or outdoor seating. The modern styled kitchen offers sleek countertops with a tiled backsplash, nice appliances and recessed lighting. There is a Large Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, patio access and a private bathroom equipped with dual vanities. This unit is located in a controlled accessed building, close to schools, popular dining and supermarkets.