Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1918 N Ontario

1918 Ontario Street · (818) 823-8524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1918 Ontario Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautifully Remodeled Unit is ready for a new tenant to call home! This spacious 2 bedroom unit was recently renovated including an upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom, new flooring, recessed lighting, new window coverings, mini-split system a/c, fresh interior paint, and much more! The kitchen has lots of storage, the 2 bedrooms are nice sized with plenty of storage, and the hallway has a coat closet and large linen cabinets with drawers. The BIG BONUS for this unit is that it has a small room off one of the bedrooms that could be used for a HOME OFFICE, NURSERY, STORAGE.....the options are limitless! The exterior has a very cute courtyard that is cool and shady! You have to see this gorgeous Burbank Charmer! Contact Ken today for more information or showings 818 823-8524.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 N Ontario have any available units?
1918 N Ontario has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1918 N Ontario currently offering any rent specials?
1918 N Ontario isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 N Ontario pet-friendly?
No, 1918 N Ontario is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1918 N Ontario offer parking?
No, 1918 N Ontario does not offer parking.
Does 1918 N Ontario have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 N Ontario does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 N Ontario have a pool?
No, 1918 N Ontario does not have a pool.
Does 1918 N Ontario have accessible units?
No, 1918 N Ontario does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 N Ontario have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 N Ontario does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 N Ontario have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 N Ontario has units with air conditioning.
