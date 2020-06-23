1016 N Ontario St Front

Amenities

Charming 2/1 Front House in Magnolia Park - Property Id: 94550



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

TURNKEY MOVE IN: This charming 2/1 Front House is located in the heart of Magnolia Park between the Chandler Bike Path and Magnolia Blvd. just minutes away from the 101,134 & 5 Fwy's, schools, major shopping and entertainment. Enjoy the newly painted remodeled bedrooms, bath, energy efficient windows and ceiling fans with recessed energy-efficient LED lighting, central heat/air and attractive new wood flooring throughout and more. You'll love the beautifully upgraded kitchen with a top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances, new microwave oven and new dishwasher. Also included are the laundry room with two washers and two dryers and your own garage inside the private gated driveway near the entertainment ready back yard. There are laundry hookups available inside but there is also a laundry room the behind the garage. Pets are allowed. .This single family home has a back house that is completely separate with its own electrical and gas meters.

