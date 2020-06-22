All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 9005 Princeton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
9005 Princeton Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9005 Princeton Way

9005 Princeton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9005 Princeton Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
College Park Gated Community: 2 Story Home with Spacious Living Room that features Fireplace and Laminate Wood floors throughout the main level. Bright Kitchen opens into Dining Area. Master Suite with Double Door Entry offers High Ceilings, Master Bath, and Walk-in Closet. Master Bath features Dual Basin Sinks and Tub. Interior Landry Room the 2nd floor. Two Car Garage with Direct Access. Private Community offer Association Pool, Spa, Playground, Barbeque, and Picknic Area. Short Walk to Cypress College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Princeton Way have any available units?
9005 Princeton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 9005 Princeton Way have?
Some of 9005 Princeton Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Princeton Way currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Princeton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Princeton Way pet-friendly?
No, 9005 Princeton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 9005 Princeton Way offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Princeton Way offers parking.
Does 9005 Princeton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Princeton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Princeton Way have a pool?
Yes, 9005 Princeton Way has a pool.
Does 9005 Princeton Way have accessible units?
No, 9005 Princeton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Princeton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 Princeton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 Princeton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 Princeton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles