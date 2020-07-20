2837 Alamitos Road

Amenities

Beautiful and Stunning house in Black Stone community. High ceiling as you walk in the entry way. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire first floor. Contemporary kitchen with man made stone with full back splash. Chinese kitchen in a individual room. Many upgrades throughout. One bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. All bedrooms are with equipped with own bathroom. Master bathroom with his and her vanity. Specious walk in closet. Low maintenance front and back yard for water conservation and no neighbor behind. This house has never been lived in by owner. Community provides pool, spa and park.