Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2045 Chevy Chase Drive
2045 Chevy Chase Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2045 Chevy Chase Drive, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great Single Story home in Glenbrook. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans in each bedroom. Living room with ceiling fan & fireplace. Central a/c, heat. Dining area. Spacious backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2045 Chevy Chase Drive have any available units?
2045 Chevy Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brea, CA
.
Is 2045 Chevy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Chevy Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Chevy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Chevy Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brea
.
Does 2045 Chevy Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 2045 Chevy Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2045 Chevy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Chevy Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Chevy Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 2045 Chevy Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Chevy Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2045 Chevy Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Chevy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Chevy Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Chevy Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2045 Chevy Chase Drive has units with air conditioning.
