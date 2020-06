Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Like a new home! Beautifully remodeled, with over 100K in upgrades all throughout this 4 bedroom 2 bath Brea home! Kitchen has Quartz countertops and all new appliances. All new flooring throughout. Both bathrooms have been upgraded, new showers. Bathroom on the second floor has granite counter tops with double sink. Central a/c. Updated plumbing and electrical. Spacious backyard with a gas BBQ and water drip system. Great neighborhood!