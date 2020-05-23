All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:56 PM

158 N Brea Boulevard

158 North Brea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

158 North Brea Boulevard, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
Welcome home to this beautiful City Walk Townhome! This gorgeous home is located in the heart of downtown Brea with shops, theaters, restaurants, and more just moments away. Your private front patio leads into an elegant formal living room with vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, surround sound & a beautiful fireplace. The spacious, gourmet kitchen features a center island, upgraded appliances, recessed lighting, designer quartz counters, decorative backsplash & white cabinets. On the top level you’ll find the Master bedroom suite with decorative paint, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, surround sound, a raised ceiling niche, large walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom suite. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with recessed lighting and another full bathroom for bedrooms 2 & 3 to share. The laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level as well. Two car garage with direct access along with plenty of guest parking. The community offers a tot lot, and neighborhood barbecues. This home is just down the street from the Brea Mall and in the Brea-Olinda School District. Also nearby the Brea Sports Park, Birch Hills Golf Course and Cal State Fullerton. Enjoy the spring afternoons on the charming front patio with greenbelt views. This home is move in ready! Call agent for an appointment to view this home. Nicole McKee, regency Real Estate 949-636-3659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 N Brea Boulevard have any available units?
158 N Brea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 158 N Brea Boulevard have?
Some of 158 N Brea Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 N Brea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
158 N Brea Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 N Brea Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 158 N Brea Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 158 N Brea Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 158 N Brea Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 158 N Brea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 N Brea Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 N Brea Boulevard have a pool?
No, 158 N Brea Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 158 N Brea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 158 N Brea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 158 N Brea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 N Brea Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 N Brea Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 N Brea Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
