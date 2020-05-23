158 N Brea Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful City Walk Townhome! This gorgeous home is located in the heart of downtown Brea with shops, theaters, restaurants, and more just moments away. Your private front patio leads into an elegant formal living room with vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, surround sound & a beautiful fireplace. The spacious, gourmet kitchen features a center island, upgraded appliances, recessed lighting, designer quartz counters, decorative backsplash & white cabinets. On the top level you’ll find the Master bedroom suite with decorative paint, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, surround sound, a raised ceiling niche, large walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom suite. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with recessed lighting and another full bathroom for bedrooms 2 & 3 to share. The laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level as well. Two car garage with direct access along with plenty of guest parking. The community offers a tot lot, and neighborhood barbecues. This home is just down the street from the Brea Mall and in the Brea-Olinda School District. Also nearby the Brea Sports Park, Birch Hills Golf Course and Cal State Fullerton. Enjoy the spring afternoons on the charming front patio with greenbelt views. This home is move in ready! Call agent for an appointment to view this home. Nicole McKee, regency Real Estate 949-636-3659