Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1625 LOMA VISTA Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

1625 LOMA VISTA Drive

1625 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Set in the prestigious Trousdale Estates, awaits this stunning contemporary estate w/ an expansive yard surrounded by stunning views for endless entertaining. Enter and be mesmerized by grand French doors accenting nearly every space for seamless indoor/outdoor living. A gourmet chef's kitchen boasts extensive cabinetry, s/s appliances, granite counters, & breakfast nook. Retreat to the luxurious master suite featuring a modern fireplace & decadent marble bath with soaker tub, vanity sink, & glass shower. Grand patio with built-in bbq & sparkling pool surrounded by beautiful greenery & enchanting views. Additional home amenities include a formal living room with fireplace, dining, casual living space with bar, extensive guest rooms, built-ins + more. An incredible opportunity to live in a coveted Beverly Hills neighborhood, move-in and relish your premier location just a stone's throw from the best shops, restaurants, and entertainment the city has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive have any available units?
1625 LOMA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 LOMA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
