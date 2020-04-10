Beverly Oakhurst

Amenities

Destination, Home. Lovely 5th floor unit in the highly desirable Beverly Oak residences of 90210. This spacious unit is front-facing, gets great lighting and has 2 balconies. Spanning 1,875 square feet with 2 Bedrooms plus a convertible den (3rd Bedroom/Office option that closes off with frosted sliding doors, and 2.5 Bathrooms). The unit has outdoor balcony space off both the living room and Den, Laundry in-unit and is front facing with views. Set within a prime location in Beverly Hills and neighboring the hot spots of West Hollywood (Four Seasons, Verve, Troubador, Gracias Madre, Bristol Farms, SUR, etc) - Walk Score 84! Building amenities include a roof-top pool and spa, Gym/Fitness Center, code access/entry, amazing building management team on site, ellegant lounge/lobby and an outdoor zen seating sanctuary.