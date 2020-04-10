All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like Beverly Oakhurst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
Beverly Oakhurst
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

Beverly Oakhurst

435 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

435 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
Destination, Home. Lovely 5th floor unit in the highly desirable Beverly Oak residences of 90210. This spacious unit is front-facing, gets great lighting and has 2 balconies. Spanning 1,875 square feet with 2 Bedrooms plus a convertible den (3rd Bedroom/Office option that closes off with frosted sliding doors, and 2.5 Bathrooms). The unit has outdoor balcony space off both the living room and Den, Laundry in-unit and is front facing with views. Set within a prime location in Beverly Hills and neighboring the hot spots of West Hollywood (Four Seasons, Verve, Troubador, Gracias Madre, Bristol Farms, SUR, etc) - Walk Score 84! Building amenities include a roof-top pool and spa, Gym/Fitness Center, code access/entry, amazing building management team on site, ellegant lounge/lobby and an outdoor zen seating sanctuary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beverly Oakhurst have any available units?
Beverly Oakhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does Beverly Oakhurst have?
Some of Beverly Oakhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beverly Oakhurst currently offering any rent specials?
Beverly Oakhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beverly Oakhurst pet-friendly?
No, Beverly Oakhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does Beverly Oakhurst offer parking?
No, Beverly Oakhurst does not offer parking.
Does Beverly Oakhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beverly Oakhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beverly Oakhurst have a pool?
Yes, Beverly Oakhurst has a pool.
Does Beverly Oakhurst have accessible units?
No, Beverly Oakhurst does not have accessible units.
Does Beverly Oakhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, Beverly Oakhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Beverly Oakhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, Beverly Oakhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts