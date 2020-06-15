All apartments in Beverly Hills
9955 Robbins Dr
Last updated June 15 2020

9955 Robbins Dr

9955 Robbins Drive · (323) 803-8691
Location

9955 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills.. - Property Id: 287860

This is an elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era. The unit features French windows, brick walls in the kitchen, high ceilings and a formal dining area. It will also have the following :

* hardwood floors
* 1 vehicle car port
* walk-in-closet and much more
(Some if not all of the images used were taken from photographs of other units which have similar or like features.)

Due to its strategic location you will always find the time to enjoy the world class amenities of Beverly Hills. World class institutions such as UCLA, Cedars Sinai Hospital are just a short drive away. This is a pet friendly apartment. Rent starts at $2,995.00/month on a flexible lease. A security deposit equal to a month's rent is also required upon signing of the contract. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please don't hesitate to contact the manager via email or text message. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287860
Property Id 287860

(RLNE5808389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9955 Robbins Dr have any available units?
9955 Robbins Dr has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9955 Robbins Dr have?
Some of 9955 Robbins Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9955 Robbins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9955 Robbins Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 Robbins Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9955 Robbins Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9955 Robbins Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9955 Robbins Dr does offer parking.
Does 9955 Robbins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9955 Robbins Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 Robbins Dr have a pool?
No, 9955 Robbins Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9955 Robbins Dr have accessible units?
No, 9955 Robbins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 Robbins Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9955 Robbins Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9955 Robbins Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9955 Robbins Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
