9955 Robbins Dr

Elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills.. - Property Id: 287860



This is an elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era. The unit features French windows, brick walls in the kitchen, high ceilings and a formal dining area. It will also have the following :



* hardwood floors

* 1 vehicle car port

* walk-in-closet and much more

(Some if not all of the images used were taken from photographs of other units which have similar or like features.)



Due to its strategic location you will always find the time to enjoy the world class amenities of Beverly Hills. World class institutions such as UCLA, Cedars Sinai Hospital are just a short drive away. This is a pet friendly apartment. Rent starts at $2,995.00/month on a flexible lease. A security deposit equal to a month's rent is also required upon signing of the contract. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please don't hesitate to contact the manager via email or text message. Thanks.

