Beverly Hills, CA
9911 Burton Way 307
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

9911 Burton Way 307

9911 Burton Way · No Longer Available
Location

9911 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Versailles Apartments - Property Id: 157484

Beverly Hills Open Layout Studio, Hollywood Hill Views
Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances
Available

1 Garage Parking Space
Owner Pays Water, Sewer and Trash

Common Area Amenities
-Mail Room
-Fitness Center
-Rooftop Pool
-Rent Payment Online

Pets OK with monthly pet fee.

Contact Ernest at 323.639.3006 for more information.
Email is preferred.
All move-ins should be within 14 days or less.
**Price based on owner's approval

Address: 8811 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (West Hollywood)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157484p
Property Id 157484

(RLNE5158473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

