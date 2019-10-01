9911 Burton Way 307

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Versailles Apartments - Property Id: 157484



Beverly Hills Open Layout Studio, Hollywood Hill Views

Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances

Available



1 Garage Parking Space

Owner Pays Water, Sewer and Trash



Common Area Amenities

-Mail Room

-Fitness Center

-Rooftop Pool

-Rent Payment Online



Pets OK with monthly pet fee.



Contact Ernest at 323.639.3006 for more information.

Email is preferred.

All move-ins should be within 14 days or less.

**Price based on owner's approval



Address: 8811 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (West Hollywood)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157484p

Property Id 157484



(RLNE5158473)