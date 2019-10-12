All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 959 ALPINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
959 ALPINE Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

959 ALPINE Drive

959 N Alpine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

959 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location! Set on one of Beverly Hills finest streets North of Sunset. Charming two story Traditional offering 5 bedrooms + 5 baths over 5,000 SQ/FT on a spectacular 30,000 SQ/FT lot. Large formal living, formal dining room, charming front office, and open family with stone fireplace and bar. Sumptuous master suite with sitting area, private balcony overlooking the sparkling pool and beautiful gardens, plus dual baths and closets. Large grassy flat yard with canyon and city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 ALPINE Drive have any available units?
959 ALPINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 959 ALPINE Drive have?
Some of 959 ALPINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 ALPINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
959 ALPINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 ALPINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 959 ALPINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 959 ALPINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 959 ALPINE Drive offers parking.
Does 959 ALPINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 959 ALPINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 ALPINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 959 ALPINE Drive has a pool.
Does 959 ALPINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 959 ALPINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 959 ALPINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 ALPINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 959 ALPINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 959 ALPINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts