959 ALPINE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location! Set on one of Beverly Hills finest streets North of Sunset. Charming two story Traditional offering 5 bedrooms + 5 baths over 5,000 SQ/FT on a spectacular 30,000 SQ/FT lot. Large formal living, formal dining room, charming front office, and open family with stone fireplace and bar. Sumptuous master suite with sitting area, private balcony overlooking the sparkling pool and beautiful gardens, plus dual baths and closets. Large grassy flat yard with canyon and city views.