9555 OLYMPIC

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Renovated French Normandy upper unit duplex located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character. This home offers a large living room, formal dining room, new kitchen, double pane windows and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Wood-like floor throughout, high ceilings with crown moldings, recessed lighting, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Central air & heat. Spacious and bright! Unit comes with a two-car garage. Blocks away from South Beverly Drive's shops and restaurants and Roxbury Park!