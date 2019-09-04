All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 9555 OLYMPIC.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9555 OLYMPIC
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:03 AM

9555 OLYMPIC

9555 W Olympic Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9555 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated French Normandy upper unit duplex located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character. This home offers a large living room, formal dining room, new kitchen, double pane windows and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Wood-like floor throughout, high ceilings with crown moldings, recessed lighting, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Central air & heat. Spacious and bright! Unit comes with a two-car garage. Blocks away from South Beverly Drive's shops and restaurants and Roxbury Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9555 OLYMPIC have any available units?
9555 OLYMPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9555 OLYMPIC have?
Some of 9555 OLYMPIC's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9555 OLYMPIC currently offering any rent specials?
9555 OLYMPIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9555 OLYMPIC pet-friendly?
No, 9555 OLYMPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9555 OLYMPIC offer parking?
Yes, 9555 OLYMPIC offers parking.
Does 9555 OLYMPIC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9555 OLYMPIC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9555 OLYMPIC have a pool?
No, 9555 OLYMPIC does not have a pool.
Does 9555 OLYMPIC have accessible units?
No, 9555 OLYMPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 9555 OLYMPIC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9555 OLYMPIC has units with dishwashers.
Does 9555 OLYMPIC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9555 OLYMPIC has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts