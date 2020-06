Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Inviting Townhome in a great Beverly Hills location. Close to transportation, shopping and restaurants on Beverly Drive and Rodeo Drive. This home shows quality throughout with totally updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, living room with custom fireplace and high ceilings. Enter a large private patio from the living room. Formal dining room. Bi/weekly maid service included as well along with a private garage for two compact cars. Truly a gem! Lease term is negotiable.