All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 9390 MONTE LEON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9390 MONTE LEON Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

9390 MONTE LEON Lane

9390 Monte Leon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9390 Monte Leon Lane, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in the Beverly Hills flats, awaits this hidden tropical paradise. Enter the home through its vaulted grand entrance with high ceilings, an open floor plan, and the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow. Built for entertaining, this newly remodeled home includes a 3000 sqft deck with sweeping city views, an outdoor theatre, Sonos smart home system and much more. Oversized master includes his and hers walk-in closets, steam shower, spa, and private balcony. The lush backyard features a saltwater pool, built in BBQ and bar, fire pit, slate waterfall, and gorgeous landscaping surrounded by mature palm trees to give you the ultimate privacy and oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane have any available units?
9390 MONTE LEON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane have?
Some of 9390 MONTE LEON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9390 MONTE LEON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9390 MONTE LEON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9390 MONTE LEON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9390 MONTE LEON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane offer parking?
No, 9390 MONTE LEON Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9390 MONTE LEON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9390 MONTE LEON Lane has a pool.
Does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane have accessible units?
No, 9390 MONTE LEON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9390 MONTE LEON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9390 MONTE LEON Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9390 MONTE LEON Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts