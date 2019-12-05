9390 MONTE LEON Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in the Beverly Hills flats, awaits this hidden tropical paradise. Enter the home through its vaulted grand entrance with high ceilings, an open floor plan, and the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow. Built for entertaining, this newly remodeled home includes a 3000 sqft deck with sweeping city views, an outdoor theatre, Sonos smart home system and much more. Oversized master includes his and hers walk-in closets, steam shower, spa, and private balcony. The lush backyard features a saltwater pool, built in BBQ and bar, fire pit, slate waterfall, and gorgeous landscaping surrounded by mature palm trees to give you the ultimate privacy and oasis.