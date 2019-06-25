All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9360 W Olympic Blvd
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

9360 W Olympic Blvd

9360 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9360 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PRIME BEVERLY HILLS - Gorgeous 2 Story Unit - Property Id: 125345

Gorgeous, meticulously maintained - 1 bedroom, 1 bath two story apartment in the heart of Beverly Hills. Walking distance to all that Beverly Hills has to offer. Small 6 unit building. - Feels much more like a townhome than an apartment. Loads of natural light, huge bedroom, assigned, covered parking for 1 car - permit only street parking. *(Additional photos to come - photos included here are of the exterior of the building, and the living room of a similar living room in the same building 0 to be used for example only until actual photos are available to post. )*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125345
Property Id 125345

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 W Olympic Blvd have any available units?
9360 W Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9360 W Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 9360 W Olympic Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9360 W Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9360 W Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 W Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9360 W Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9360 W Olympic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9360 W Olympic Blvd offers parking.
Does 9360 W Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9360 W Olympic Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 W Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 9360 W Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9360 W Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9360 W Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 W Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9360 W Olympic Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9360 W Olympic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9360 W Olympic Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
