9360 W Olympic Blvd

hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PRIME BEVERLY HILLS - Gorgeous 2 Story Unit



Gorgeous, meticulously maintained - 1 bedroom, 1 bath two story apartment in the heart of Beverly Hills. Walking distance to all that Beverly Hills has to offer. Small 6 unit building. - Feels much more like a townhome than an apartment. Loads of natural light, huge bedroom, assigned, covered parking for 1 car - permit only street parking. *(Additional photos to come - photos included here are of the exterior of the building, and the living room of a similar living room in the same building 0 to be used for example only until actual photos are available to post. )*

No Pets Allowed



