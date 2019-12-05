924 North HILLCREST Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill

Short Term Rental Inquiries Only. "The Skouras Residence". Behind gates with expansive motor court and beautiful views. Classic 1956 Harold Levitt. Timeless and in impeccable condition. The antithesis of the proliferation of modern boxes currently flooding Trousdale. On a large 39+k lot. Entry is flooded with light from the high ceilings and opens to the living room, bar, lanai and game room plus a large dining room opening to a special outdoor dining area. Music room leads into the book-shelved library. Magnificent kitchen and butler's pantry are stainless steel and generous from cooking to storage. Kitchen opens to a family room with large screen TV. Left of the entry are three bedrooms with baths. To the right is the sumptuous master bedroom, with separate his/hers baths, looking out to a fountain and the view beyond. A sunny pool, lounge area, and bar and BBQ offer complete privacy. Off the living room is a wonderful sitting area with an outdoor fireplace.