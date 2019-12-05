All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 924 North HILLCREST Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
924 North HILLCREST Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

924 North HILLCREST Road

924 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

924 Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Short Term Rental Inquiries Only. "The Skouras Residence". Behind gates with expansive motor court and beautiful views. Classic 1956 Harold Levitt. Timeless and in impeccable condition. The antithesis of the proliferation of modern boxes currently flooding Trousdale. On a large 39+k lot. Entry is flooded with light from the high ceilings and opens to the living room, bar, lanai and game room plus a large dining room opening to a special outdoor dining area. Music room leads into the book-shelved library. Magnificent kitchen and butler's pantry are stainless steel and generous from cooking to storage. Kitchen opens to a family room with large screen TV. Left of the entry are three bedrooms with baths. To the right is the sumptuous master bedroom, with separate his/hers baths, looking out to a fountain and the view beyond. A sunny pool, lounge area, and bar and BBQ offer complete privacy. Off the living room is a wonderful sitting area with an outdoor fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 North HILLCREST Road have any available units?
924 North HILLCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 924 North HILLCREST Road have?
Some of 924 North HILLCREST Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 North HILLCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
924 North HILLCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 North HILLCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 924 North HILLCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 924 North HILLCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 924 North HILLCREST Road offers parking.
Does 924 North HILLCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 North HILLCREST Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 North HILLCREST Road have a pool?
Yes, 924 North HILLCREST Road has a pool.
Does 924 North HILLCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 924 North HILLCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 924 North HILLCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 North HILLCREST Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 North HILLCREST Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 North HILLCREST Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts