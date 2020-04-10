718 North ALPINE Drive

Amenities

Charming 2 story home on one of the best streets in Beverly Hills "Flats". Huge 16,000 sq ft lot - home has hardwood floors throughout, lovely livingroom with fireplace, formal dining room, 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 maids room downstairs. Large family room with bar overlooking pool and pool house.An additional guest suite outside by the garage. There is a garage in front with 2 car parking and a garage in the rear for 3 cars. Great location, can walk to the Beverly Hills Hotel or into the heart of Beverly Hills for shopping and dining.will consider short term lease at an additional monthly price