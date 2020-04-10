All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 718 North ALPINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
718 North ALPINE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

718 North ALPINE Drive

718 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

718 Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Charming 2 story home on one of the best streets in Beverly Hills "Flats". Huge 16,000 sq ft lot - home has hardwood floors throughout, lovely livingroom with fireplace, formal dining room, 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 maids room downstairs. Large family room with bar overlooking pool and pool house.An additional guest suite outside by the garage. There is a garage in front with 2 car parking and a garage in the rear for 3 cars. Great location, can walk to the Beverly Hills Hotel or into the heart of Beverly Hills for shopping and dining.will consider short term lease at an additional monthly price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 North ALPINE Drive have any available units?
718 North ALPINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 718 North ALPINE Drive have?
Some of 718 North ALPINE Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 North ALPINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 North ALPINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 North ALPINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 718 North ALPINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 718 North ALPINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 718 North ALPINE Drive offers parking.
Does 718 North ALPINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 North ALPINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 North ALPINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 718 North ALPINE Drive has a pool.
Does 718 North ALPINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 North ALPINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 North ALPINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 North ALPINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 North ALPINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 North ALPINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts