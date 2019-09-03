625 North ALTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Enter through the private gates to this gorgeous newly remodeled transitional Beverly Hills Masterpiece. Large formal dining room and living room open to quiet patios and manicured lawns. Four bedrooms plus maid's, 6 baths, center hall floor plan, formal dining room, and lovely great room. The Gourmet kitchen with built-in breakfast banquet features all the amenities a chef or family deserves! Large grassy backyard plus gorgeous swimming pool & spa. A wonderful opportunity to live in one of the classic Beverly Hills Estate on a quite street. This special estate comes fully furnished with impeccable taste. Other features include guest house, bonus room and 2 car garage.