Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
625 North ALTA Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

625 North ALTA Drive

625 N Alta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

625 N Alta Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Enter through the private gates to this gorgeous newly remodeled transitional Beverly Hills Masterpiece. Large formal dining room and living room open to quiet patios and manicured lawns. Four bedrooms plus maid's, 6 baths, center hall floor plan, formal dining room, and lovely great room. The Gourmet kitchen with built-in breakfast banquet features all the amenities a chef or family deserves! Large grassy backyard plus gorgeous swimming pool & spa. A wonderful opportunity to live in one of the classic Beverly Hills Estate on a quite street. This special estate comes fully furnished with impeccable taste. Other features include guest house, bonus room and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 North ALTA Drive have any available units?
625 North ALTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 625 North ALTA Drive have?
Some of 625 North ALTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 North ALTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 North ALTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 North ALTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 North ALTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 625 North ALTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 North ALTA Drive offers parking.
Does 625 North ALTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 North ALTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 North ALTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 625 North ALTA Drive has a pool.
Does 625 North ALTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 North ALTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 North ALTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 North ALTA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 North ALTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 North ALTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
