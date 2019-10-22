All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

620 North BEVERLY Drive

620 North Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
His majestic, published Paul Williams estate is located in the desirable Flats of Beverly Hills. Situated on over ~ acre, the gated estate offers the finest in quality, detail & craftsmanship. Offered fully furnished, this long term rental is replete with every possible amenity. H/W floors, classic moldings & plantation shutters thru-out create a classic backdrop for the elegant furnishings. The main floor features a spacious liv rm w/ frplc, form din room w/ frplc, eat-in chef's kitch w/ stainless appliances, library w/ built-ins & an oversized fam/media rm. 2 bdrms complete the 1st floor. The 2nd floor includes the superb master suite w/ sitting rm w/ frplc, spa-like bath & terrace overlooking the beautiful grounds. 4 additional bdrm suites complete the 2nd floor + a full guest house features 2 bdrm suites. The magnificent manicured grounds are comprised of the park-like grassy yard, covered & open patios, swimming pool, pool cabana & lit tennis court. Pristine perfection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 North BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
620 North BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 620 North BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 620 North BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 North BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 North BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 North BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 North BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 620 North BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 North BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 620 North BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 North BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 North BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 620 North BEVERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 620 North BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 North BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 North BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 North BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 North BEVERLY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 North BEVERLY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
