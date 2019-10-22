620 North BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

His majestic, published Paul Williams estate is located in the desirable Flats of Beverly Hills. Situated on over ~ acre, the gated estate offers the finest in quality, detail & craftsmanship. Offered fully furnished, this long term rental is replete with every possible amenity. H/W floors, classic moldings & plantation shutters thru-out create a classic backdrop for the elegant furnishings. The main floor features a spacious liv rm w/ frplc, form din room w/ frplc, eat-in chef's kitch w/ stainless appliances, library w/ built-ins & an oversized fam/media rm. 2 bdrms complete the 1st floor. The 2nd floor includes the superb master suite w/ sitting rm w/ frplc, spa-like bath & terrace overlooking the beautiful grounds. 4 additional bdrm suites complete the 2nd floor + a full guest house features 2 bdrm suites. The magnificent manicured grounds are comprised of the park-like grassy yard, covered & open patios, swimming pool, pool cabana & lit tennis court. Pristine perfection.