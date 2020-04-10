616 North ALTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Set behind gates, this newly constructed Masterpiece offers exquisite design w/the finest finishes & amenities. The 2-story entry hall with sweeping staircase, formal living room that boasts intricate wood beams, striking fireplace & floor-to-ceiling French doors opening to a private lush landscaped yard. State-of-the-art appliances in the Gourmet kitchen include Subzero fridge, 2 Wolf stoves, dual dishwashers & wine fridge in the butler's pantry, all surrounded by dramatic glass pocket doors that seamlessly open to manicured grounds that include an open patio with built in BBQ and sparkling pool & spa. Upstairs highlights 4 bedrooms all en-suite w/heated bathroom floors. The spacious master suite features a fireplace, French doors that lead to balcony, his/hers separate bathrooms both with marble sinks, jacuzzi/soaking tub and generous walk-in closets. Maid's quarters, dedicated media/office room, and detached 1-bedroom Guest House & 2-car garage complete this new architectural gem.