All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 616 North ALTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
616 North ALTA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

616 North ALTA Drive

616 Alta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

616 Alta Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Set behind gates, this newly constructed Masterpiece offers exquisite design w/the finest finishes & amenities. The 2-story entry hall with sweeping staircase, formal living room that boasts intricate wood beams, striking fireplace & floor-to-ceiling French doors opening to a private lush landscaped yard. State-of-the-art appliances in the Gourmet kitchen include Subzero fridge, 2 Wolf stoves, dual dishwashers & wine fridge in the butler's pantry, all surrounded by dramatic glass pocket doors that seamlessly open to manicured grounds that include an open patio with built in BBQ and sparkling pool & spa. Upstairs highlights 4 bedrooms all en-suite w/heated bathroom floors. The spacious master suite features a fireplace, French doors that lead to balcony, his/hers separate bathrooms both with marble sinks, jacuzzi/soaking tub and generous walk-in closets. Maid's quarters, dedicated media/office room, and detached 1-bedroom Guest House & 2-car garage complete this new architectural gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 North ALTA Drive have any available units?
616 North ALTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 616 North ALTA Drive have?
Some of 616 North ALTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 North ALTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 North ALTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 North ALTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 North ALTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 616 North ALTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 North ALTA Drive offers parking.
Does 616 North ALTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 North ALTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 North ALTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 616 North ALTA Drive has a pool.
Does 616 North ALTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 North ALTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 North ALTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 North ALTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 North ALTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 North ALTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts