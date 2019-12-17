All apartments in Beverly Hills
609 North BEDFORD Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM

609 North BEDFORD Drive

609 North Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 North Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Astonishing opportunity to live on one of the most coveted palm tree-lined Westend Beverly Hills Flats' 600 blocks moments from world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Super charming classic updated 1 story Spanish with curb appeal from a bygone era. Sunlit rooms with high ceilings and gleaming wood floors. Newer central HVAC system. Grand living and dining rooms. Open flow for tremendous entertaining possibilities. Fantastic den/great room combination opens to magical lush grounds with lawns, mature foliage, 2 car garage, separate storage room. No guarantees are made as to the functionality of the fireplace in the home. Security deposit is the equivalent of two month's rent and is not negotiable. Home square footage derived from a recent R.E.S.T. measurement (see sketch under Doc(s) above). Tenant shall not rely upon same and satisfy itself as to the exact footage of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 North BEDFORD Drive have any available units?
609 North BEDFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 609 North BEDFORD Drive have?
Some of 609 North BEDFORD Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 North BEDFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 North BEDFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 North BEDFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 North BEDFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 609 North BEDFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 North BEDFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 609 North BEDFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 North BEDFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 North BEDFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 609 North BEDFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 North BEDFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 North BEDFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 North BEDFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 North BEDFORD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 North BEDFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 609 North BEDFORD Drive has units with air conditioning.

