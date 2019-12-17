609 North BEDFORD Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Astonishing opportunity to live on one of the most coveted palm tree-lined Westend Beverly Hills Flats' 600 blocks moments from world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Super charming classic updated 1 story Spanish with curb appeal from a bygone era. Sunlit rooms with high ceilings and gleaming wood floors. Newer central HVAC system. Grand living and dining rooms. Open flow for tremendous entertaining possibilities. Fantastic den/great room combination opens to magical lush grounds with lawns, mature foliage, 2 car garage, separate storage room. No guarantees are made as to the functionality of the fireplace in the home. Security deposit is the equivalent of two month's rent and is not negotiable. Home square footage derived from a recent R.E.S.T. measurement (see sketch under Doc(s) above). Tenant shall not rely upon same and satisfy itself as to the exact footage of the home.