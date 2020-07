Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Classic English Country home in the heart of Beverly Hills, lots of light with 3 huge bedrooms on-suite and a detached 4th room overlooking the backyard that could be used as an art studio, office, maid's or guest. Bright, airy, and voluminous this home is great for entertaining inside and out in your spacious backyard. Located just a short walk to downtown Beverly Hills, enjoy one of Southern California's greatest neighborhoods.