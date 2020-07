Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Airplane views of the entire LA basin, ocean and Santa Monica bay. This hic, completely remodeled property is the finest Trousdale has to offer. High ceilings and great scale throughout with a large open floor plan and great indoor outdoor flow, this home is an entertainers dream.