All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 514 N Crescent Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
514 N Crescent Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

514 N Crescent Drive

514 North Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

514 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Steps from Rodeo Drive; miles from ordinary. Few residences in the Beverly Hills Flats Section offer what this classic English Tudor estate has at such an intriguing value. This private four bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is replete with ample storage including a large master bedroom walk-in closet and spacious walk-in pantry. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream and is appointed with a stainless-steel Viking double oven and cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and dishwasher. Other modern conveniences include a direct access two-car garage, air conditioning for those summer months, in-home laundry, and heated swimming pool. Come and live your dream lifestyle in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 N Crescent Drive have any available units?
514 N Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 514 N Crescent Drive have?
Some of 514 N Crescent Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 N Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 N Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 N Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 N Crescent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 514 N Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 N Crescent Drive offers parking.
Does 514 N Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 N Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 N Crescent Drive have a pool?
Yes, 514 N Crescent Drive has a pool.
Does 514 N Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 N Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 N Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 N Crescent Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 N Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 N Crescent Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBeverly Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts