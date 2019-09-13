514 N Crescent Drive

Amenities

Steps from Rodeo Drive; miles from ordinary. Few residences in the Beverly Hills Flats Section offer what this classic English Tudor estate has at such an intriguing value. This private four bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is replete with ample storage including a large master bedroom walk-in closet and spacious walk-in pantry. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream and is appointed with a stainless-steel Viking double oven and cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and dishwasher. Other modern conveniences include a direct access two-car garage, air conditioning for those summer months, in-home laundry, and heated swimming pool. Come and live your dream lifestyle in the heart of Beverly Hills.