503 North CAMDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Avail. short/long term unfurnished. Gated and private. Extensively remodeled 3 bed 3 bath home in the heart of BH. The interior features a remodeled chefs kitchen with breakfast nook. Large family room adjacent to the kitchen. Formal living room and separate formal dining room both with French doors opening to lushly landscaped backyard that features a fire pit, BBQ, 2 spacious seating and entertaining areas overlooking pool and grassy yard. Additional outdoor entertaining space with second BBQ and fire feature in the front courtyard. Garage is being used as an additional family room. Please call agent regarding short term lease amount.