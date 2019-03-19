All apartments in Beverly Hills
503 North CAMDEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 North CAMDEN Drive

503 North Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Avail. short/long term unfurnished. Gated and private. Extensively remodeled 3 bed 3 bath home in the heart of BH. The interior features a remodeled chefs kitchen with breakfast nook. Large family room adjacent to the kitchen. Formal living room and separate formal dining room both with French doors opening to lushly landscaped backyard that features a fire pit, BBQ, 2 spacious seating and entertaining areas overlooking pool and grassy yard. Additional outdoor entertaining space with second BBQ and fire feature in the front courtyard. Garage is being used as an additional family room. Please call agent regarding short term lease amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 North CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
503 North CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 503 North CAMDEN Drive have?
Some of 503 North CAMDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 North CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 North CAMDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 North CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 North CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 503 North CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 North CAMDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 503 North CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 North CAMDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 North CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 503 North CAMDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 503 North CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 North CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 North CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 North CAMDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 North CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 North CAMDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
