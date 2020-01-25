All apartments in Beverly Hills
471 South SWALL Drive
471 South SWALL Drive

471 South Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

471 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
BEAUTIFUL & CHARMING SPANISH STYLE HOME! Full of characters & features that make this 3 bed/2 1/2baths darling so coveted. Tiled roof, welcoming courtyard, wrought iron gate, welcoming fountain, arched doorway & terracotta tiled patio. Great curb appeal, lemon trees, flowers & lavender all leading to open vaulted ceiling living room with large double-pane windows, fireplace & hardwood floors. Beautiful formal dining room, tiled kitchen, new dishwasher, breakfast nook, convenient adjacent laundry area & newer plumbing. Plenty of closet & storage spaces. Large master leads to a lovely patio backyard that is ideal for relaxing. If you need more space, two-car garage is a converted bonus room, ready for you to personalize it into a space that fits your lifestyle! Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, ideally located to nearby public & private schools, and is within proximity to nearby coffee shops, grocery stores & restaurants. This delightful home couldn't be more perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 South SWALL Drive have any available units?
471 South SWALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 471 South SWALL Drive have?
Some of 471 South SWALL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 South SWALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
471 South SWALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 South SWALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 471 South SWALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 471 South SWALL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 471 South SWALL Drive offers parking.
Does 471 South SWALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 South SWALL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 South SWALL Drive have a pool?
No, 471 South SWALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 471 South SWALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 471 South SWALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 471 South SWALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 South SWALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 South SWALL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 South SWALL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
