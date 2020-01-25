471 South SWALL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking garage

BEAUTIFUL & CHARMING SPANISH STYLE HOME! Full of characters & features that make this 3 bed/2 1/2baths darling so coveted. Tiled roof, welcoming courtyard, wrought iron gate, welcoming fountain, arched doorway & terracotta tiled patio. Great curb appeal, lemon trees, flowers & lavender all leading to open vaulted ceiling living room with large double-pane windows, fireplace & hardwood floors. Beautiful formal dining room, tiled kitchen, new dishwasher, breakfast nook, convenient adjacent laundry area & newer plumbing. Plenty of closet & storage spaces. Large master leads to a lovely patio backyard that is ideal for relaxing. If you need more space, two-car garage is a converted bonus room, ready for you to personalize it into a space that fits your lifestyle! Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, ideally located to nearby public & private schools, and is within proximity to nearby coffee shops, grocery stores & restaurants. This delightful home couldn't be more perfect!