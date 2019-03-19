461 South Maple Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious, Bright 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath (Upper Level) in a Beautiful area of Beverly Hills features Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove Dishwasher), Countertops, Updated Bathrooms, New Internal Washer & Dryer, and 2-Car Garage. Cat (1) Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. It's Primely-Located near many Desirable Schools, Shops, Restaurants, Parks, and more. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call Nancy Rousseau at 310.922.0736/ email nrousseau@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $5,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.