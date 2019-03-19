All apartments in Beverly Hills
461 South Maple Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

461 South Maple Drive

461 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

461 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, Bright 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath (Upper Level) in a Beautiful area of Beverly Hills features Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove Dishwasher), Countertops, Updated Bathrooms, New Internal Washer & Dryer, and 2-Car Garage. Cat (1) Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. It's Primely-Located near many Desirable Schools, Shops, Restaurants, Parks, and more. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call Nancy Rousseau at 310.922.0736/ email nrousseau@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $5,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 South Maple Drive have any available units?
461 South Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 461 South Maple Drive have?
Some of 461 South Maple Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 South Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
461 South Maple Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 South Maple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 South Maple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 461 South Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 461 South Maple Drive does offer parking.
Does 461 South Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 South Maple Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 South Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 461 South Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 461 South Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 461 South Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 461 South Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 South Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 461 South Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 461 South Maple Drive has units with air conditioning.
