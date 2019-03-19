461 South Maple Drive

Amenities
Spacious, Bright 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath (Upper Level) in a Beautiful area of Beverly Hills features Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove Dishwasher), Countertops, Updated Bathrooms, New Internal Washer & Dryer, and 2-Car Garage. Cat (1) Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. It's Primely-Located near many Desirable Schools, Shops, Restaurants, Parks, and more. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call Nancy Rousseau at 310.922.0736/ email nrousseau@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com!
Rental Terms: Rent: $5,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $5,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.