Beverly Hills, CA
450 TROUSDALE Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

450 TROUSDALE Place

450 Trousdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

450 Trousdale Place, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located at one of the most prestigious addresses in Beverly Hills, 450 Trousdale Place is a property suited for the most discerning of clientele. Featuring breathtaking panoramic views of the city, tenants can enjoy life amongst $50,000,000 estates at a fraction of the cost. Sitting on an acre of mostly flat land with unparalleled sweeping views of the city. This nearly 7,000 square foot single-story estate features open floor-plan with incredible indoor/outdoor living that maximizes and capitalizes on all the best of life in Beverly Hills. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, oversized living room, family room, dining room, breakfast room and a gourmet chef's kitchen. The home also boasts private and separate guest quarters with direct access and a true entertainers paradise backyard with heated pool and spa, BBQ area, bar, outdoor dining and large flat grassy lawn. Live amongst LA's elite with multimillion dollar views from this Trousdale Estates oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 TROUSDALE Place have any available units?
450 TROUSDALE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 450 TROUSDALE Place have?
Some of 450 TROUSDALE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 TROUSDALE Place currently offering any rent specials?
450 TROUSDALE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 TROUSDALE Place pet-friendly?
No, 450 TROUSDALE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 450 TROUSDALE Place offer parking?
Yes, 450 TROUSDALE Place offers parking.
Does 450 TROUSDALE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 TROUSDALE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 TROUSDALE Place have a pool?
Yes, 450 TROUSDALE Place has a pool.
Does 450 TROUSDALE Place have accessible units?
No, 450 TROUSDALE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 450 TROUSDALE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 TROUSDALE Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 TROUSDALE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 TROUSDALE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
