Located at one of the most prestigious addresses in Beverly Hills, 450 Trousdale Place is a property suited for the most discerning of clientele. Featuring breathtaking panoramic views of the city, tenants can enjoy life amongst $50,000,000 estates at a fraction of the cost. Sitting on an acre of mostly flat land with unparalleled sweeping views of the city. This nearly 7,000 square foot single-story estate features open floor-plan with incredible indoor/outdoor living that maximizes and capitalizes on all the best of life in Beverly Hills. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, oversized living room, family room, dining room, breakfast room and a gourmet chef's kitchen. The home also boasts private and separate guest quarters with direct access and a true entertainers paradise backyard with heated pool and spa, BBQ area, bar, outdoor dining and large flat grassy lawn. Live amongst LA's elite with multimillion dollar views from this Trousdale Estates oasis.