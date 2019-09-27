All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
450 N. Palm Drive #206
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

450 N. Palm Drive #206

450 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

450 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Experience Unparalleled Luxury in Beverly Hills! - Beautiful newer building in incredible Beverly Hills location by renowned Beverly Hills builder, Etco homes. "460 PALM" is located within the exclusive Beverly Hills 90210 zipcode. 3 bd/3.5 Ba + office/library. 2,958 sqft. Unit is on the second floor facing west. Direct elevator access. Huge master suite features bathroom with soaking tub, indulgent shower and large walk-in closet. High-end Miele stainless steel kitchen appliances, 48" Subzero refrigerator, premium Caesarstone counter tops and Italian cabinetry. Large, open living and dining areas with hardwood floors. Remote controlled shades throughout and spacious veranda. 3 garaged parking spaces and storage unit. Fitness center and 24/7 Doorman. Experience true luxury in the finest neighborhood.*some photos from model unit

(RLNE2690881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 have any available units?
450 N. Palm Drive #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 have?
Some of 450 N. Palm Drive #206's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 N. Palm Drive #206 currently offering any rent specials?
450 N. Palm Drive #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 N. Palm Drive #206 pet-friendly?
No, 450 N. Palm Drive #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 offer parking?
Yes, 450 N. Palm Drive #206 offers parking.
Does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 N. Palm Drive #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 have a pool?
No, 450 N. Palm Drive #206 does not have a pool.
Does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 have accessible units?
No, 450 N. Palm Drive #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 N. Palm Drive #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 N. Palm Drive #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 N. Palm Drive #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
