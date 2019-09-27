450 N. Palm Drive #206

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage

Experience Unparalleled Luxury in Beverly Hills! - Beautiful newer building in incredible Beverly Hills location by renowned Beverly Hills builder, Etco homes. "460 PALM" is located within the exclusive Beverly Hills 90210 zipcode. 3 bd/3.5 Ba + office/library. 2,958 sqft. Unit is on the second floor facing west. Direct elevator access. Huge master suite features bathroom with soaking tub, indulgent shower and large walk-in closet. High-end Miele stainless steel kitchen appliances, 48" Subzero refrigerator, premium Caesarstone counter tops and Italian cabinetry. Large, open living and dining areas with hardwood floors. Remote controlled shades throughout and spacious veranda. 3 garaged parking spaces and storage unit. Fitness center and 24/7 Doorman. Experience true luxury in the finest neighborhood.*some photos from model unit



(RLNE2690881)