438 South ALMONT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

A GORGEOUS NEWER BUILT TWO STORY HOME WITH ONE LARGE BEDROOM AND BATH DOWNSTAIRS AND FOUR HUGE HUGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS., LIVINGROOM, COMPLETE PRIVATE OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS WITH BUILTIN BOOK SHELVES AND DESK AND COMPUTER READY TO OPEN UP YOUR BUSINESS AND , DININGROOM AND FAMILYROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS OVERLOOKING THE GARDEN AND WITH A FULL HOME ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. FABULOUS KITCHEN WITH PASSTHRU TO DININGROOM AND FAMILY ROOM IN GRANITE WITH FIRST CLASS APPLIANCES AND CENTER ISLAND. HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT AND LAUNDRY ROOM. PRIVATE EXECUTIVE PANELED OFFICE AND THE HOME IS BRITE WITH RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. LARGE FOUR BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS INCLUDING A FABULOUS MASTER AND BATH. WALKING AREA CLOSE TO TEMPLES AND SHOPING. FABULOUS HOME FOR FAMILIES, RELOCATION FAMILIES, OR CORPORATE EXECUTIVE LIVING. BEVERLY HILLS SCHOOLS.....IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FOR THAT NEW FAMILY.